Missoula's Bridge Pizza renovating Higgins Avenue location, closing for summer

MISSOULA — Bridge Pizza is taking a short break for renovations after 30 years of serving customers on Higgins Avenue.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic put the breaks on upgrades, Bridge Pizza has decided that 2025 is the time to refresh the building.

That's why the location on the Hip Strip will temporarily close for the summer.

Emily Brown/MTN News After 30 years of serving customers on Higgins Avenue in Missoula, Bridge Pizza is taking a short break for renovations.

They plan to reopen in the fall and continue serving Missoula for decades to come.

Operations will ramp up at the Brooks Street location, with the delivery radius expanding to get pizza to the people.

The last day to get pizza, beer, and other Bridge specialties at the Higgins location is March 9, 2025.