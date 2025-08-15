Missoula's Community Medical Center launches postpartum awareness program

MISSOULA — Community Medical Center in Missoula has launched the Special Delivery Program to improve postpartum care and reduce maternal mortality.

The program gives new mothers wristbands to wear for six weeks after delivery, serving as a visible reminder for patients, families and healthcare providers to monitor postpartum health and act quickly if complications arise.

The initiative addresses serious maternal health concerns, such as anemia, hypertension, heart issues and infections, which often develop days or weeks after birth.

A 2020 Maternal Review Committee report from the CDC found that almost half of pregnancy-related deaths occur between 7 and 365 days postpartum, with African American women facing higher mortality rates.

“Special Delivery has been around in other states for a couple years, and we’re trying to raise the bar when it comes to maternal health,” said CMC Chief Nursing Officer Hollie Nagel. “Issues can occur even after the baby is born. We are raising awareness, supporting our care centers and encouraging patients, families and the community at large to check in on these mothers.”

The program also places emphasis on mental health support. “Is this new family okay? Do they need support in that way?” Nagel said. “A stranger at Walmart could see the wristband and check in. We want everybody to know what it means. Our mission is to make this community healthier.”

The light blue rubber wristband not only raises awareness among patients, families and the community, but also among healthcare providers.

“Not every patient is going to walk in and tell us they had a baby three weeks ago," Nagel told the Missoula Current. The provider’s mindset needs to shift toward thinking about different avenues of diagnosis with a postpartum patient.”

The launch of Special Delivery on July 30 comes amid a troubling trend of obstetric unit closures across the region.

St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula will end its delivery services on October 10, sending more patients to Community Medical Center. In recent years, other regional units like Bonner General Health in Idaho and Clark Fork Valley Hospital have also shut down delivery services.

“It’s sad,” Nagel said. “Across the country, we are seeing more maternal care deserts. Women are having to drive long distances for essential care. In our region, patients are losing choice and access to vital services. I have a background in women’s health and delivery services, and I know how critical this care is.”