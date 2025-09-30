Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

MISSOULA - Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that human remains found near Deep Creek in June 2024 were revealed to be from the late 1700s to early 1800s. A second set of remains, also found in that area of Missoula, date back centuries as well. They were able to date them through radiocarbon testing and believe them to be of Native American descent. (Read the full story)

Human remains found in Missoula County date back centuries

A fire destroyed three beloved trolley cars at Montana Trolley Company's property in Creston Saturday night, resulting in more than $500,000 in damage. Owner Scott Davis said he suspects foul play, and the Flathead County fire marshal is investigating due to suspicious circumstances. The family business, which offers Christmas light tours and wedding rides, was uninsured and in the process of being sold when the fire occurred. (Read the full story)

Owner believes foul play involved after trolley cars destroyed in Creston

Montana is now part of the Hydrogen Hub, a $1 billion project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy that includes a group of Pacific Northwest states working to produce zero-carbon hydrogen fuel. To generate the energy needed to produce the fuel, a solar array will soon be set up in St. Regis. (Read the full story)