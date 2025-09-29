Owner believes foul play involved after trolley cars destroyed in Creston

CRESTON - Scott Davis and his family have owned the Montana Trolley Company for 13 years, offering Christmas light tours, wedding rides, and more.

A fire broke out at the Davis property in Creston on Saturday, Sept. 27, destroying three of the beloved trolley cars.

Davis tells MTN News he believes foul play was involved.

“The Fire Marshal said you know it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone who’s mad at you, there’s just those type of people out there that like to destroy good things,” said Davis.

Davis is picking up the pieces on his property in Creston after a fire destroyed three trolley cars and badly damaged another.

“Who would do this to a trolley company? Everybody loves the trolley company, it’s got family memories of Christmas light tours and weddings and holidays, I was just baffled," Davis told MTN.

Davis said a renter on his property heard a big bang around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

“And we just assume that must have been one of the tires blowing, and she came out, and they saw flames," Davis said.

Creston Fire Department Chief Gary Mahugh said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Flathead County Fire Investigation Team due to suspicious circumstances.

Davis said some of the historic trolleys were more than 50 years old. In total, he expects more than $400,000 in losses and damages.

“We bought this as a family, we took 6 months of our lives to restore it," said Davis.

Davis said his family was in the middle of selling the business and did not have insurance on individual trolleys.

He said anyone with information regarding the cause of the fire is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

“If the person that did this is out there, please come forward. This is wrong. Naturally, you don’t want to pay for your consequences, but it will be much easier on you; you won’t have to live the rest of your life knowing what you did,” said Davis.