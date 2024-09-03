Watch Now
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Missoula's Hellgate High School

UPDATE: 9:36 a.m. - September 3, 2024

Missoula County Public Schools spokeswoman Tyler Christensen tells MTN News the Tuesday morning lockdown at Hellgate High School has been lifted.

(first report: 9:23 a.m. - September 3, 2024)

Hellgate High School in Missoula has gone into lockdown.

An email sent to families and students states, "Out of an abundance of caution, Hellgate High School is in lockdown. There is no active threat to students and staff at this time."

Missoula County Public Schools spokeswoman Tyler Christensen issued the following statement to MTN:

“Hellgate is in lockdown out of abundance of caution while a potential threat involving the school is investigated. There is no active threat to students or staff.”

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

