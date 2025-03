MISSOULA — A section of Mount Jumbo in Missoula will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The popular mountain's South Zone is closed every winter to protect the wildlife, including the 100 elk that use Mount Jumbo for their winter range.

The closure was originally set to be lifted on March 15 but has now been extended.

City officials will update the reopening dates on March 17.

The latest information about the Mount Jumbo closure can be found here.