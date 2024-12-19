Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Missoula's Sushi Hana Downtown declares 2024 as last New Year's Eve

Sushi Hana Announcement 01
MTN NEWS
Sushi Hana announced changes coming by next New Year's Eve.
MISSOULA — Missoula’s Sushi Hana Downtown announced Wednesday that this New Year’s Eve will be its last.

The restaurant has been a Missoula staple since opening as Montana’s first Japanese restaurant in 1998. They are known for their sushi and sesame chicken. Sushi Hana is currently located in the heart of downtown, on the corner of Higgins and Pine, after starting out on Reserve Street.

The restaurant announced on social media that they will remain open into 2025, but will not be around next New Year’s.

MTN has reached out to Sushi Hana for more details and will keep you updated on the restaurant's plans.

