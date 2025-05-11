Missoulians protest Trump Administration

MISSOULA — Around 100 Missoulians took Saturday as a day of protest rather than just a day off work.

Demonstrators gathered in McCormick Park to rally against the actions of the federal government.

"I can't stand what's going on in with our government and our country. It's only been a few months," protester Laxmi von Hoffman said.

Missoula Resists, Indivisible Missoula and Stand Up Fight Back joined forces to speak out — dejecting the Trump Administration's actions around education, economy, due process and public lands.

"Free speech is number one. I call the White House on a regular basis," von Hoffmann said.

The Trump Administration said it is using the Department of Government Efficiency to remove unnecessary government spending and policies to strengthen American industry.

As CBS reports, "The Trump Administration has sought to dramatically reorganize the government and downsize the federal workforce — a gambit it argues is designed to cut bureaucratic bloat and save taxpayer money."

Von Hoffman has lived in Montana since 1978. She said things used to be much different and that she is worried DOGE cuts will hurt Montana beyond repair.

"We used to be a purple state, you know, we had a mix between Republicans and Democrats in office and it made it a lot more balanced and a lot more even," von Hoffman said.

She notes that consistently protesting is the best way to make a difference.

"Even if at least one person hears me, you know, just stepping up and speaking, saying that I don't agree with this, I don't support that," von Hoffman said.

It's especially important for her since she finds Montana on the front lines of many issues.

"It used to be Montana was in the back, nobody knew about Montana. Well, we have it right in front of our face about the changes that are taking place. We're right on the border with Canada and we see what's happening with that. We have a lot of public lands. We see what's happening with that," von Hoffman said.

Many other protesters share the same sentiment as von Hoffmann and showed it through making signs and wearing accessories.

The next protest is scheduled for June 14, 2025.