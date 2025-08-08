Montana Knife Company closer to opening new manufacturing facility

MISSOULA — The Wye area is about to welcome its newest neighbor.

Montana Knife Company (MKC) planted a massive flag at their new location, highlighting their American-made ideals, and soon they will move into their new facility.

"This dream that we've been living in the last 5 years is only possible because of the free country that we live in," MKC CEO Josh Smith shared.

Being made from the ground up is almost as important as being American-made for Montana Knife Company.

"It's been our goal from the beginning to make our knives completely made in America," Smith said. "American manufacturing, American-made jobs, the faces that were all around here," he detailed.

With the Trump Administration's tariffs, manufacturing costs are rising. MKC CEO Josh Smith recently shared his thoughts on the tariff's impact to his business online.

He tells MTN that while increased costs present challenges, they are just a bump in the road.

"The hurdles pop up, you jump them and you just keep going and that's the American way, you know, it takes a little bit of grit, but we're making it happen," Smith said.

MKC is getting closer to finishing a new 51,000 square foot facility with a coffee shop where people can watch knives being made.

"It's gonna actually provide the opportunity for another 150 to 200 jobs. We're gonna be building that out over the next 4 or 5 years," Smith explained.

"We actually really invest in our employees every single week, we have different trainings. We even teach them resume classes," he continued.

With ample room on the grounds, Smith hopes Montana Knife Company turns into a gathering space.

"We have a lot of space, so we're gonna host some really cool events out here," Smith shared.

However, their new home wouldn't be complete without a 38-foot flag.

"I was pretty proud to help raise that thing up today," MKC sheath making operations process assistant Jeremiah Edwards said.

MKC wanted to honor veterans on staff, like Edwards, by giving them the opportunity to raise the flag.

"I'm extremely proud of what we're doing. I grew up right in Arlee and have lived in Frenchtown for over 10 years now. Just it's so awesome to see it right here at home," Edwards detailed.

MKC plans to open before the end of this year, bringing 5 years of hard work to fruition.

"My kids were 11, 12, 14-years-old and helping me put together the first knives before and after work and before and after school. Now, here we are 85 employees and we're raising this flag at this property, you know, just 15 minutes from our house, it's the American dream come true," Smith stated.