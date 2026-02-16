Montana Knife Company nearing finish line on completion of new facility

MISSOULA — The Montana Knife Company is not just a brand recognized across Montana, but the globe.

From Joe Rogan to other companies and organizations, MKC has truly made a name for itself. And with that recognition, the need for expansion has been ever-present.

“There's a huge sense of pride and accomplishment. Seeing our building on top of this hill as you drive by on the interstate, it represents the American dream," Montana Knife Company owner Josh Smith. "You know, we started this in my garage five years ago during COVID, and here we are with 105 employees in this brand new building."

Check out what's happening at the Montana Knife Company:

Montana Knife Company nearing finish line on competition of new facility

Montana Knife Company has been building its new facility at the Wye, just west of Missoula, for over a year. Now, it’s just about complete, with the building’s coffee shop open to the public.

“And it's really just the epitome of hard work, support from the American public, and bringing on amazing team members to actually make this possible. I get a lot of credit for this, but it's really the team that built this,” Smith said.

Smith started his business in his garage in Frenchtown in 2020 after quitting his job as a lineman, and ever since, business has been booming.

It was four years later, though that the company realized it needed to expand after sales for its high-quality hunting knives skyrocketed.

“You see Luke Combs and Joe Rogan and then just regular people all over the country buying our apparel. And, you know, I think it speaks to how much people want to support a really good story. They want to buy American-made products, support the American dream,” Smith said.

The grand opening of the building is on April 11, bringing a year-long construction to an end.

Smith also said that over the course of the next year, they're expecting to hire 40 or 50 more local workers.