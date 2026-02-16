MARTIN CITY — The Cabin Fever Days Barstool Races are an annual tradition that everyone looks forward to in the Flathead, but this year looks a little different.

"Zero snow!" said Sam Haverstock with the Bad Rock Council.

Event proceeds benefit the Hungry Horse and Martin City volunteer fire departments and the Canyon Quick Response Unit.

Check out the changes for this year's event:

Cabin Fever Days adapts to no snow with barstool ski show for fire department fundraiser

Since Cabin Fever Days raise important funds, organizers knew the show must go on.

"We understood what this event was about, just raising awareness and money for the volunteer fire departments. So we just all came together as a community and just kind of came up with an idea and here we are," Haverstock said.

While the sleds would rather be racing down the hill, they're still being appreciated with the No Snow Barstool Ski Show, where viewers can take two tickets and fill them out based on their favorite traditional and non-traditional sleds.

On the non-traditional side, sleds ranged from Disney-themed to Tennessee orange.

"We're all from Tennessee originally, but we live here now. Russ is from Knoxville, and we've got two of us from Memphis, Tennessee, hence the theme," said No Snow Barstool Ski Show participant Randy McClain.

Brandon Bailey and his X-wing from Star Wars had a rough go last year, so they came back stronger.

"We didn't make it down the hill all the way last year, unfortunately, so we made some improvements, and then no-go, so the empire wins again," Bailey said.

The traditional side of things focused on elevated barstools, such as the Dirty Stool.

"The dirty stool appeared late last night after a rule change, and we're staying traditional with the head standards and then ramping it up a little bit with some extra fun," said No Snow Barstool Ski Show participant Mike Miller.

Even though there was no snow in the forecast, Blayne Furey was not taking no as an answer as she modified her sled to be able to go down the hill with or without snow.

"We made some modifications so she's technically on wheels, but we have the skis out front and we look forward to making a run down the hill," Furey said.

Even without snow, the community showed up for a great cause.

"We weren't sure how many people were going to turn out cause they saw no snow and we thought people were going to cancel, but there's still a ton of people walking around, " Bailey said.