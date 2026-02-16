Polson businesses learn strategies to boost year-round revenue at prosperity conference

POLSON — Tourism drives Montana's economy, especially in Polson during the summer months when visitors flock to Flathead Lake.

But many local businesses face significant challenges during the off-season, prompting the Polson Chamber of Commerce to take action.

The chamber recently partnered with organizations like Western Montana's Glacier Country to host a business prosperity conference, helping local companies develop strategies for building year-round revenue streams.

"January to February is obviously our slower months," Chriss Stutzman, owner of Stutzman's Amish Furniture, said, "But July is our busiest month of the year and that's obviously in the heart of tourist season."

Lake County brought in just over $51 million in tourism revenue in 2024, with much of that money coming during the summer months, which represent the county's busiest season.

With local spending accounting for only about 8% of the total, out-of-town visitors are crucial to the local economy.

Businesses like Stutzman's Amish Furniture have struggled to attract clients year-round despite their commitment to service.

"The challenge is when we can serve you no matter what, even though we have a small location," a representative said.

Racene Friede, president and CEO of Western Montana's Glacier Country, emphasized the importance of Montana's visitor economy during the conference.

"In the state of Montana, the visitor economy is the top two contributors, contributing $6 billion in non-resident spending to our Montana communities," Friede said.

Friede explained that Montana businesses succeed when they understand their target customers and adapt accordingly.

"You want to make sure that you are shaping your message, your product, your marketing and services all around that, to maximize the benefit," Friede said.

One key strategy discussed at the conference involves rethinking how customers find businesses online.

Friede says businesses need to adapt their websites for the AI era, making them more conversational rather than just keyword-focused.

"In the world of AI, it is learning from conversations, unlike an existing search engine, you are typing in keywords, you need to actually shape your information the way that we talk, it is a whole new era and how to approach it," Friede said.

Friede believes this technological shift is part of a bigger picture for Montana's economic future.

"It's a changing world that we are in and if we don't try to embrace what happens, we are left behind," Friede said. "What's really important to understand is the visitor economy is the driver to economic development and community development, it's the fuel and the economic engine."

Other conference partners like Glacier Bank and Mission West Community Development provided additional business tips throughout the evening, offering comprehensive support for local entrepreneurs looking to strengthen their operations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.