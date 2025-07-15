MISSOULA — Mountain Home Montana acquired the former Hillside Health and Rehabilitation facility in Missoula's South Hills in the spring of 2023.

Now, after over two years of work, the organization — which provides housing and mental health support to mothers and children — is now able to expand its services.

The doors will open and the halls will be full of mothers and children in need in less than two weeks.

Mountain Home Montana almost ready to welcome residents at new location

"It has been a long journey and we're just really excited to have a space that's tailor-made for the services that we provide," Mountain Home Montana executive director Caitlin Borgmann said.

Mountain Home Montana serves two generations at a time. Borgmann says all clients have housing instability.

"This is going to allow us to expand our residential facility from 6 families in our group home to 20 in the current facility," Borgmann explained.

Each living area was intentionally decorated and ready for residents to make Mountain Home their new home.

"Just made very unique and homey by amazing donors. We want them to feel welcome. We just want them to feel special," Mountain Home Montana residential programs director Sarah Hayes told MTN.

The facility in the South Hills will also upgrade child care capabilities.

"We'll also be able to expand our childcare from a maximum of 12 children in our current facility and just going up to ages 0 to 3, to 32 in this facility, going up to ages 0 to 5," Borgmann explained.

Having a bigger center also means more space for holistic mental health services.

"We provide trauma-informed childcare, supportive education and employment programs, peer support programs, and parenting education as well," Borgmann said.

With residents from the current location on South Avenue transitioning to the new space, staff are feeling like their years-long goal is almost complete.

"Getting to see the kids running around, it's just it's really happening," Hayes said. "I am moved. My cup is filled with the amount of people in this community that care and that support this mission. Without them, this absolutely would not have become a reality," she added.

Mountain Home's $10 million facility will officially open in early August.

"Our childcare will be closed for a week while we move in, and we'll be moving in the last 3 days of July," Borgmann told MTN.