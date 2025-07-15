Man missing after boat capsizes on Flathead Lake

POLSON — A search is underway for a man who went missing after a boat capsized Tuesday morning on Flathead Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue responded to the report of a capsized boat at about 9 a.m. near the end of Rocky Point on Flathead Lake.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says two people were helped by other boaters and taken to shore, where they were transported by ambulance due to hypothermia.

However, a third person was reported missing from the boat.

The missing person is identified as 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez, from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie over a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and sandals.

Efforts to find Dominguez are continuing, but Sheriff Bell says rough weather has stopped the use of boats in the search effort for the time being.