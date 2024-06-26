Mountain Home Montana getting closer to opening new facility

Mountain Home Montana is one step closer to opening their new facility in Missoula.

The organization started 25 years ago to help families in need two generations at a time. They offer physical and mental health care, education, trauma-informed childcare, and more.

Mountain Home Montana is planning to open a new facility in Missoula to house 20 more families at 4720 23rd Street.

The organization raised $8 million this past year and just received a $500,000 matching grant from the Tykeson Family Foundation.

Mountain Home Montana hopes to give mothers experiencing hardships the chance to start again with the new building.

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd — a mom who has been in Mountain Home Montana's program — said that she has gotten the ability to help herself by building relationships which in turn helps her child.

"I see it work in my and my child's life all of the time. I'd say my child has gotten a better version of me because of the work I've been able to put into myself in healing," shared Dashnaw-Wisherd.

If Mountain Home Montana reaches their fundraising goal, they expect to open their new facility in 2025.