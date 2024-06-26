Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Mountain Home Montana getting closer to opening new facility

Mountain Home Montana started 25 years ago to help families in need two generations at a time
Mountain Home 06/26
Emily Brown/MTN News
Mountain Home 06/26
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Mountain Home Montana is one step closer to opening their new facility in Missoula.

The organization started 25 years ago to help families in need two generations at a time. They offer physical and mental health care, education, trauma-informed childcare, and more.

Mountain Home Montana is planning to open a new facility in Missoula to house 20 more families at 4720 23rd Street.

The organization raised $8 million this past year and just received a $500,000 matching grant from the Tykeson Family Foundation.

Mountain Home Montana hopes to give mothers experiencing hardships the chance to start again with the new building.

Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd — a mom who has been in Mountain Home Montana's program — said that she has gotten the ability to help herself by building relationships which in turn helps her child.

"I see it work in my and my child's life all of the time. I'd say my child has gotten a better version of me because of the work I've been able to put into myself in healing," shared Dashnaw-Wisherd.

If Mountain Home Montana reaches their fundraising goal, they expect to open their new facility in 2025.

More local news from KPAX
Flathead County Sheriff's Office

Flathead County

North Carolina fugitive drowns while fleeing law enforcement in Flathead County

MTN News
5:36 PM, Jun 26, 2024
Sun Country Airlines Missoula

Missoula County

New airline lands in Missoula for the summer

Kathryn Roley
5:13 PM, Jun 26, 2024
Glacier National Park Summer 2024

Flathead County

What you need to know about visiting Glacier National Park this summer

Kiana Wilson
4:36 PM, Jun 26, 2024
Russell Smith Courthouse

Crime and Courts

Missoula man convicted on gun, drug trafficking charges

MTN News
3:39 PM, Jun 26, 2024
cop lights

Western Montana News

Boy dies following Anaconda house fire

John Emeigh
3:16 PM, Jun 26, 2024
Ravalli County Commissioners

Ravalli County

Commissioners approve alcohol at Ravalli County Fairgrounds

Emily Brown
2:43 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader