Mountain Line service disrupted following storm

MISSOULA — Mountain Line has announced some changes to its service routes in the wake of Wednesday evening's storms.

Mountain Line provided the following information:

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25:



Routes 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, and 14 are running normally.



Route 9 is not running today due to road obstacles and downed power lines.



Route 12 is missing the inbound 39th & Barbara stop due to a downed power line. Outbound Route 12 is running normally.



Routes 2 and 3 are detouring to avoid a downed tree and power line on Scott Street and will miss the Scott & Sherwood and Phillips & Scott stops.

Anyone with questions can call 406-215-2464, or through the Mountain Line Contact Us page.