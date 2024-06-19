New colored lights illuminate Caras Park in Downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — If you've walked across the Beartracks Bridge after dark recently you may have noticed a more colorful pavilion at Caras Park in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Downtown Foundation, which funded the project, says the newly installed the new LED-colored lights not only "elevate the park's aesthetic appeal" but also help "contribute to the parks safety and accessibility at night."

Downtown Missoula Partnership People walking in downtown Missoula at night will see a more colorful pavilion at Caras Park.

The Missoula Downtown Foundation notes that Caras Park attracts more than 250,000 visitors annually.

Local contractor Liberty Electric installed the new lighting.