No vehicle transactions to be processed in Missoula later this week

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer's Office will not be processing vehicle transactions between March 13 and March 16.

The office is rolling out a new system on Monday, March 17, along with the Montana Motor Vehicle Division.

All MVD stations will also be closed from March 13 through March 17 in preparation for the launch.

MTN News

The Treasurer's Office says the new system will offer more online services, electronic payment options and faster turnaround times for vehicle transactions.

Missoula County will continue to accept tax payments, issue birth and death certificates, and provide recording services during that time.

The system is the final phase of MVD’s credentialing and registration system which is a multi-year project aimed at improving customer service and efficiency.