NYE 2025: Missoula on Main returns to celebrate art

MISSOULA — Missoula is already counting down to 2025 creatively, with the return of Missoula on Main. For the 31st time, Arts Missoula will ring in the New Year with dance, music and excitement for local art.

The two-day celebration kicked off Monday with a Celtic jam and a teen singing competition. Those are just a few of the nearly 30 events taking over downtown ahead of the New Year’s Day, all aiming to build support for Missoula’s popping art scene.

“Missoula was just rated seventh for mid-sized communities all across the United States for our support of the arts,” said Arts Missoula executive director Heather Adams.

Adams is proud of the event, and the community behind it.

“It's important for Missoula too. We always need to keep educating our community about what's happening here and ways that people can get involved, because it really is something that keeps our community thriving, creative, vibrant and active,” she said.

New Years Eve’s schedule is packed, with activities from noon until next year… or midnight. You can even dance into 2025 with a 1920’s ball, a Y2K-themed drag show, or a substance-free shindig.

Artists of all types are prepping for another year of creativity, like the Show Tyme Academy dancers performing at the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“We just think that this is a really great opportunity, because we want to dance in the community and we want people to see what we have to offer and how we can bring our dancing and our life to the stage for New Year's Eve,” said dancer Eva Joy Erickson.

After all, like the holidays, the arts are all about connecting with each other.

“I think that representing a bunch of different groups from all around the world is really important because you get to see a diversity in dance as an art form and kind of appreciate all different styles, all different, backgrounds, different teams and just kind of appreciate dance as an art,” said dancer Ruby Mae Ferriter.

The dancers are stoked about tomorrow’s performance and 2025. Tickets to showcases like theirs, and other Missoula on Main events, benefit Arts Missoula.

“It's an opportunity to draw new audiences in,” said Adams. “Maybe you will find something that you don't already go to and support throughout the year.”