Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Missoula's Reserve Street

The incident happened on Friday evening on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue.
Missoula Police on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue on February 21, 2025.
MISSOULA — Missoula Police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m.

A Missoula police officer on the scene confirmed a pedestrian was hit and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

A witness at the scene said the crash involved two vehicles. One vehicle on the scene was a pickup with a snow plow attached.

The witness, who owns a business nearby, told MTN the person was standing across Reserve Street for hours prior to the incident.

Missoula Police did not provide any additional information at the scene.

Law enforcement was pulled over to the curb and traffic was flowing on Reserve Street.

We will update you with any new information.

