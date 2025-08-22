Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, August 22, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

An 18-year-old male is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Missoula on Wednesday. Missoula Police Department said the teen was riding a minibike when he was hit by a vehicle. The crash, which just before 9 p.m., occurred at the intersection of Dearborn avenue and Clark street. (Read the full story)

On Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, dozens gathered on the Flathead Reservation in Polson to honor loved ones lost to Fentanyl and raise awareness about the rising toll of overdose deaths — specifically among Indigenous communities. The walk featured emotional stories, calls for more resources and a push to break the stigma for those struggling with addiction. (Read the full story)

The Flathead County commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the proposed Flathead Lake Club luxury resort near Lakeside on Thursday, allowing phased construction to begin. The decision came despite strong public opposition from residents concerned about environmental impacts and community changes. (Read the full story)