Popular Missoula Greek restaurant back in business

MISSOULA — A popular Missoula Greek restaurant is back in business again after fears it would close before new owners stepped in.

But that's what Pat and Heather Carls did and on Wednesday — the second day of the grand reopening of Acropolis Gyros — things were hopping.

The pair have more than a decade of restaurant experience. They own several Five Guys restaurants across the region.

Pat grew up in Missoula and has fond memories of Acropolis and didn't want to see it close.

"I mean it's such a great location. It's a great neighborhood, and there's not a ton of restaurants in this neighborhood. It's a staple in Missoula,” Heather said.

“I knew the Koutelieris's when they first opened it, and then the Houser family bought it after that and then the Basolo family after that, and I know all of them, and when this establishment became available, Heather and I kind of debated if we wanted to open something else because we have 10, 5 Guys restaurants, but we couldn't let this go,” Pat added.

While Heather and Pat have spruced up the inside of the store, the popular menu is the same as it's been for more than 40 years.

