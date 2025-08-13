Pre-school supplies surplus sale happening in Missoula

MISSOULA — Back to school is just around the corner — and what better way to prepare than to get classroom supplies at a discounted rate?

"We have a large selection of preschool furniture, classroom supplies and materials and toys and games. The prices are really good. If people wanna come by and reserve items and pick them up later, we're happy to work with anyone," Child Start, Inc. Head Start operations manager Kara Taylor told MTN.

From chairs to blocks and books, Child Start, Inc. Head Start has a whole host of things ready for you.

The goal is to keep toys and other items out of the landfill, giving them a new lease on life in an early childhood classroom.

However, you don't have to be an educator to shop. Anyone can come by the Whittier Building at 1001 Worden Avenue.

"It really engages the kiddos sometimes to cycle out your toys, and move things in and out of the classroom to keep kiddos engaged and focused and bring something new also," Child Start Inc. Head Start's family services manager Marie Schaefbauer said.

The event is cash or check only and runs through Friday afternoon.

Full hours are:



Wednesday, August 13, 1 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 14, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Friday, August 15, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

