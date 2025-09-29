Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, September 29, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A fisherman reeled in human remains from Flathead Lake near Wildhorse Island on Friday — prompting Lake County investigators to respond and collect the skeletonized remains and clothing. The items will be sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination. (Read the full story)

More than 100 people came to the Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention while also raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Kalispell on Sunday. Survivors and loved ones of those who've died by suicide gathered to learn more about mental health resources and to meet people who have been through similar struggles. (Read the full story)

The annual Safe Kids Fair brought safety-themed education and fun for the whole family in Missoula on Sunday. Safety experts including first responders, healthcare providers and educators entertained kids with activities while teaching them about injury prevention. There was even a free immunization clinic from Missoula Public Health. (Read the full story)