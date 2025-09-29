Missoula youth in shooting sports prepare for October season

MISSOULA — Youth shooting sports programs in Missoula are preparing for their October season —offering kids hands-on training in archery, air rifle and pistol shooting while building lasting friendships.

The Missoula County 4-H Archery program and Ten Ring Junior Shooters will begin their new season October 1st, where young athletes are already practicing for the upcoming season.

"4-H archery is one of the best decisions I've ever made because I've learned so many things that I'm going to use forever," said Stella Truzzolino, a returning team member with Missoula County 4-H Archery.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Stella Truzzolino, member of Missoula County 4-H Archery

"From learning how to use a weapon or something that could be considered dangerous but using it in a safe and responsible way to thinking about multiple things at once to trying to know if that wasn't my best shot but I can do better," Truzzolino said.

The programs welcome students starting around age 10, providing training with specialized equipment. Practice sessions allow for the kids to develop targeting skills while receiving professional coaching in a controlled environment.

Jason Herndon, head coach of Ten Ring Junior Shooters, emphasizes the mental discipline required for the sport, explaining that shooting is 90% mental and 10% physical.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Ten Ring Junior team

"Hold as still as possible, decrease respiration rates, decrease heart rates, be steady," Herndon said.

Beyond developing shooting skills, the programs foster strong community bonds among participants.

Patrick Jensen, instructor for Missoula County 4-H Archery, said watching students connect is one of the most rewarding aspects of coaching.

"We start with kids that don't even know each others names and by the end of the school year they have each others cell phone numbers, they have pool parties and sleep overs so it becomes a very close knit group," Jensen said.

Jensen finds particular joy in witnessing breakthrough moments when students hit their first bullseye, motivating him to return each season.

Both programs hold practices multiple times per week at the East Missoula facility, where students develop hunting skills in a supervised setting.

Families interested in enrollment can visit the Ten Ring Junior website. For archery, you can contact the 4-H extension office located upstairs above the Butterfly House on South Avenue.

