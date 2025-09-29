Senior living facility to join Old Sawmill District development in Missoula

A senior living facility focused on vibrant aging will soon land in the Old Sawmill District, though developers said their plans remain preliminary.

Roger Fink, senior vice president of Trident Development, said roughly 17% of Missoula's population is comprised of seniors. The figure is expected to grow over the next several years.

Trident specializes in well-appointed senior living communities. Fink said each project is tailored to meet the specific needs of its community, though plans in Missoula aren't yet final.

“Our plans are very preliminary at this point,” Fink told the Missoula Current. “We intend to offer rental townhomes along with a senior living campus, including rental housing for independent seniors, assisted living and memory care.”

Fink said the project would take shape later this year.

Senior living has always held a place in the Old Sawmill District's master plan. The district broke ground roughly a decade ago and currently includes various housing options, technology businesses and student housing.

“What we’ve seen in our work is that seniors aren’t looking for traditional senior housing but a community that fosters long-term health and connections with more contemporary living,” Fink said in a statement.

Trident has partnered with Lifespark Senior Living on the project. The latter manages each Trident community and bills itself as the “only complete senior health company with a fully integrated senior housing delivery system.”

Lifesparak CEO Joel Theisen said the Missoula project will provide active senior living.

“This new development will close that gap with access to the right senior health services at the right time, right in their home and not lose out on the wisdom and magnificence of the seniors who live and contribute to the Missoula community,” Theisen said in a statement.

Trident expects to break ground in 2026.