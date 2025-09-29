Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stevensville motorcyclist dies in Interstate 90 crash

MISSOULA - An 18-year-old man from Stevensville died in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 90 in the Clinton area.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 26 on I-90 east at mile marker 118.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, died after the motorcycle left the right side of the freeway.

The motorcycle was found approximately 500 yards off of I-90, according to MHP.

Speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

