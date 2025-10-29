Proposed gravel mine in Lower Blackfoot

BONNER — Developers have shown interest in potentially putting an opencut gravel mine in the lower Blackfoot Valley. The proposed spot is off of Highway 200, about half way between Johnsrud Fishing Access Site and Bonner.

According to paperwork filed with Missoula County, the proposed work would include “opencut, sand and gravel operations to include use of a portable crusher and a portable hot mix asphalt plant.”

The County confirmed that the land is not zoned, but does not have any more say over the project. If the developers move forward with the proposal, it would go before the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for review and a public comment period.

KPAX reached out to the developers associated with the project, but did not hear back by news time. As we continue to learn more, we'll keep you updated.