Public comment sought on Missoula's Parks and Recreation Master Plan

MISSOULA — The draft of Missoula's Parks and Recreation's Open Space and Trails 2040 Master Plan is now available for public comment after nearly two years of community collaboration.

Residents are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback online or at public engagement events, including an open house scheduled for Monday, May 19, at Goodworks Place.

The PROST 2040 plan focuses on several key areas, including the development of year-round, multi-use parks, hybrid parklands that integrate recreation with native habitats, improved partnerships for greater access, care for urban forests, and an increase in park maintenance.

Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler is encouraging residents to review the draft plan and share their feedback.

“This plan reflects Missoula’s shared vision for our parks, facilities, and recreation services,” Gaukler said. “It supports key community priorities—affordable housing, healthy environments, and overall well-being — as outlined in the City’s Our Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan and Missoula Public Health’s Community Health Improvement Plan. I hope everyone will take a few minutes to explore the plan and contribute their ideas for the future.”

Click here to view the full plan and share your thoughts.

Additional information from Missoula Parks and Recreation:

Public Engagement Opportunities

