Reminder issued after snowboard tracks spotted on Mount Jumbo

MISSOULA — While there are plenty of great places to hit the slopes nearby, the City of Missoula issued a reminder that Mt. Jumbo is not one of them. Much of the mountain is closed in the winter. But, last week, a concerned Missoulian reported ski or snowboard tracks in the snow to the City.

It might look tempting with all the snow, but skiing or snowboarding beyond the closure puts others at risk. While probably best known for protecting elk, the closure has another important purpose: reducing avalanche risk.

In 2014, a snowboarder accidentally triggered a devastating avalanche on Mt. Jumbo, which killed one woman and damaged homes in the Lower Rattlesnake.

“When we have heavy snow conditions, which are the prime time to go ski some powder, we also have higher avalanche danger. At the time that those individuals trespassed last Friday, the Western Montana Avalanche Foundation had issued an extreme avalanche forecast for the backcountry,” said Jeff Gicklhorn, conservation lands program manager for City of Missoula Parks and Recreation.

When the trespassers slid down Jumbo, the City and County were actively looking at the avalanche risk to the area. While they found snow loading, there was not enough to actively put the valley in danger.

“Regardless, there could have been,” Gicklhorn said. “The storm that came in last week could have given us more snow than it actually was forecasted to, which were the conditions that occurred in 2014, and, in that case, there's a high potential for a human-triggered avalanche on Mt. Jumbo.”

Gicklhorn thanked the citizen who reported last week’s tracks and encourages others to do the same if they notice signs of trespassing. Active trespassers can be called into 911 and tracks to Missoula Parks and Recreation.

“There are eyes on the mountain,” he said. “City Parks is not going up there and driving around the mountain trying to look for trespass, but there are residents that really do care about this closure and about making sure that the elk are protected and the residents, they themselves live in the Rattlesnake, are also protected.”

Instead of risking lives, and a fine of up to $500, Gicklhorn recommends people head to places like nearby Marshall Mountain for their winter recreation.

“It’s awesome. It also doesn't violate a closure,” he said. “Definitely keep in mind that Mount Jumbo is closed for a reason.”

