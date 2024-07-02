Road resurfacing project to begin on Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo

MISSOULA — Roadwork is set to begin on a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) — along with Riverside Contracting and Knife River — will be working to resurface the road between Missoula and Lolo.

The project is expected to last from July until October with crews working between 6:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. One lane will remain open to traffic while crews are working, according to a news release.



“Riverside Contracting and Knife River will start at the north end of the project area near Missoula and work their way south," MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said.

“Safety enhancements to the U.S 93. corridor are a high priority for MDT. We have several projects in motion along the highway including both active construction and more extensive studies,” Vosen continued.

The project will also include making several other changes to the four-lane road including improving the guardrail and adjusting the left turn lanes in Lolo.

Project information can be found online, by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, or by texting LOLOMISS to 41411.

State transportation officials note that a separate study to make Highway 93 safer between Missoula and Florence is continuing. Additional information can be found here.