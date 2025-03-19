Run Wild Missoula unveils City to Sky 25K

MISSOULA — Missoula's ultramarathon, the City to Sky 50K, is getting a younger sibling of sorts.

This year's trail race on Oct. 19 will offer runners a 25K option for those looking to participate without the added mileage and elevation gain.

The 50K race totals over 33 miles with 8,000 feet of elevation.

The new 25K will run the back half of the 50k on Missoula's iconic House of Sky trail. It will cover 2,700 feet of gain over 17 miles.

On the morning of the race, a bus will take participants to the start line at the Pattee Canyon Picnic Area.

Runners will have 9 hours to climb the Sam Braxton Trail over to Mitten Mountain, then down Mount Dean Stone, up a bit more, and then finishing at the Dornblaser track.

Run Wild Missoula is excited to hold this new race and hopes to get more people walking, hiking, and running the trails than ever in 2025.

"Run Wild's mission is to support and encourage running and walking of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds," Run Wild Missoula executive director Trisha Drobeck shared.

"So, this is just one more tool in our toolbox to help people, you know, compete, whether it's their first 25k, we just want to make sure that we're supporting them," Drobeck said.

"We have trail classes and group runs and we provide you with the training, you know, we like to connect people and make sure that they have those social connections to go out and either run or walk together or even hike up a mountain together," Drobeck explained.

Sign-ups for the 25K will open at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19. For those wanting to run the 50K, registration takes place later in the evening on March19 at 8 p.m.

Click here for further race and course details.