MISSOULA — The Fighting Oligarchy Tour featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was held on Wednesday at the Adams Center.

The Adams Center reached capacity less than an hour before the event began. However, there were still long lines of people waiting outside who would not get in.

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez surprise crowd at University of Montana

But just when they thought they’d miss the main event, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walked out on a makeshift stage to talk to the overflow crowd.

“And the bottom line is, Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump, this nation belongs to all of us, and not just a handful of billionaires”, said Sanders.

The pair spoke for just under 10 minutes with the same enthusiasm for the smaller crowd as ta the bigger one inside the venue.

“Trump has taken us to an unprecedented moment in American history. We have got to respond in an unprecedented way," Sanders said.



"This is Bernie and I’s last stop on this swing. And I know we’re going to make it the best stop of this tour," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd.

"Thank you very much. This is an extraordinary turnout and you’re here because we’re living in an extraordinary moment in American history," Sanders concluded.

People began lining up early on Wednesday to get into the Missoula event, with a rough crowd estimate of 7,600 in the arena and another 1,500 outside the venue.