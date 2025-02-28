Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Search for missing Colorado woman believed drowned in Missoula paused

Danit Ehrlich, who went missing on February 21, is believed to have drowned in the Clark Fork River.
Authorities paused the search for a missing Colorado woman on Friday because of the conditions on the Clark Fork River.
Clark Fork River Body Search
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Authorities paused the search for a missing Colorado woman on Friday because of the conditions on the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula Police Department says water visibility on the river Friday is not conducive to the divers. Searchers have said from the start that weather and other conditions could impact the search for Danit Ehrlich.

Ehrlich went missing on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Jacobs Island Dog Park. She is believed to have drowned and crews have been searching the river all week for her.

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday at the footbridge between Albertson's and the dog park. Everyone is welcome to attend to show their support for Danit and her family.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader