Search for missing Colorado woman believed drowned in Missoula paused

MISSOULA — Authorities paused the search for a missing Colorado woman on Friday because of the conditions on the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula Police Department says water visibility on the river Friday is not conducive to the divers. Searchers have said from the start that weather and other conditions could impact the search for Danit Ehrlich.

Ehrlich went missing on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Jacobs Island Dog Park. She is believed to have drowned and crews have been searching the river all week for her.

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday at the footbridge between Albertson's and the dog park. Everyone is welcome to attend to show their support for Danit and her family.