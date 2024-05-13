Shooting incident at East Missoula home Sunday under investigation

MISSOULA — Law enforcement were called to a residence in East Missoula Sunday evening for a report of a shooting.

The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday for the 600 block of Michigan Avenue in East Missoula.

A Missoula Sheriff's deputy tells our reporter on the scene it appears to be an accidental shooting and there is no threat to the public.

This is an on-going investigation. As soon as we learn more information, we will update it here.

Information from Derek Joseph included in this report.