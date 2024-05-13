Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Shooting incident at East Missoula home Sunday under investigation

East Missoula shooting
Derek Joseph
East Missoula shooting
East Missoula Shooting Map
Posted at 8:26 PM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 22:26:51-04

MISSOULA — Law enforcement were called to a residence in East Missoula Sunday evening for a report of a shooting.

The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday for the 600 block of Michigan Avenue in East Missoula.

A Missoula Sheriff's deputy tells our reporter on the scene it appears to be an accidental shooting and there is no threat to the public.

This is an on-going investigation. As soon as we learn more information, we will update it here.

Information from Derek Joseph included in this report.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader