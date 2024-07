Splash Montana, Currents, some Missoula parks remain closed

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation announced Friday that Splash Montana and Currents remain closed due to ongoing power outages.

Additionally, Bonner, Franklin, Greenough, Northside, Westside and Sacajawea parks remain closed due to “hazardous” trees.

A social media post notes that Parks and Rec crews are helping to clear streets and sidewalks and will address trees in parks “when transportation routes are fully restored.”

Updates will be posted at www.missoulaparks.org.