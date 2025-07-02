Summer sees Missoula County pushing parks, trail improvements

MISSOULA — A number of parks and trails tucked away in subdivisions across the Missoula region are slated for improvements this year, including sport courts and tree planting.

Missoula County will also see a large park open at the Wye, providing the growing community with a dedicated recreational attraction.

“It's going to include two natural-turf fields, one football-size and one soccer-size,” said county planner Nick Zanetos. “It'll also have a sport court with two pickleball courts and a half-basketball court.”

The project, which is unfolding between two subdivisions off Waldo Road, will be completed by the developer this year and dedicated to the county once finished.

“It's an old subdivision, early 2000s, that went stagnant before the '08 recession,” Zanetos said. “A new developer bought it and is cranking away at it. We're going to get a good-sized community park dedicated to the county at the end. It's great timing for all the development going on at the Wye.”

Other parks will also see improvements, including New Meadows, where a trail will connect to Mullan Road, and Big Sky Park, where formal trail connections are planned.

That project also includes a kiosk and tree planting, according to Zanetos.

“It's a small start to our larger landscaping plan there,” he said. “It's a huge park. Once we get a formal landscaping plan, we can address any infrastructure improvements we need to make.”

Zanetos said the county will continue to complete asphalt preservation work on its 45 miles of shared-use paths. Improvements will also be made to Lolo-Riverside.

“We've got a landscape architect and will send it out to bid in the next few weeks. Our goal is to start this project some time after Labor Day,” he said.