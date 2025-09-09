Sunset Hill Road Bridge in Greenough closed indefinitely

MISSOULA - The Sunset Hill Road Bridge near Greenough has been closed indefinitely due to structural concerns.

Missoula County Public Works closed the bridge on Monday after a Montana Department of Transportation inspection demonstrated the bridge can no longer carry traffic safely or reliably.

The bridge is closed to all traffic, including foot traffic. Drivers will need to take an alternate route.



Public Works crews have placed signs at each end of the bridge, which spans the Blackfoot River and is often used by locals and recreators throughout the year, especially in the summer and during the fall hunting season.

Missoula County officials are currently coordinating a meeting with relevant agencies to discuss impacts to residents and recreators and possible solutions, according to a news release.



The single-lane truss bridge — which was constructed in 1907 — previously had a weight limit of 7 tons, but a recent inspection showing increased damage to the truss prompted MDT to order the span's closure.

Missoula County has developed a preliminary design plan for a future bridge to replace the existing one after staff determined that rehabilitating it is not the best option. The proposal would replace the existing structure with a new single-lane truss bridge.



Replacing the bridge will cost approximately $4.1 million. Missoula County has applied for two federal grants in recent years but did not receive them.