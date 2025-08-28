Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UM Minute: New degrees and programs (video)

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar shares what's new in the way of degrees and programs this year.
MISSOULA - University of Montana President Seth Bodnar shares what's new in the way of degrees and programs in this edition of UM Minute.

The University of Montana is launching the fall semester with two new colleges.

The College of Humanities and Sciences has been divided into the College of Science and a college of humanities and social sciences.

UM President Seth Bodnar says the decision builds "upon UM's academic strengths in a more focused, deliberate way."

Watch the video below to learn about new degrees and programs at UM:

UM Minute: New degrees and programs

