University of Montana behavioral health care receives grant

MISSOULA — A University of Montana program that trains students for careers in behavioral health care recently received a $2.4 million federal grant.

UM’s Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training program was awarded the grant by the Federal Health Resources Services Administration.

The funds will be used to continue growing the program and produce more mental health providers serving Montana's children, young adults and those in rural and underserved areas of the state.

Under the program, the UM students receive advanced training and support.

Professor of Clinical Psychology Dr. Bryan Cochran says the department is thrilled to receive this federal grant for the third time.

He says tens of thousands of patients in Western Montana have received services because of the funding -- services that can mean the difference between life and death.

"For the rates of suicidality that we experience in Montana, the rates of chronic problems such as depression, substance use, being able to provide treatment as early in someone's life as possible is extremely important," Cochran told MTN News. "And this can be, we hope, life-changing for the people who are receiving services through this grant."

The federal grant allows UM to continue growing Montana's behavioral health care workforce for at least another four years.

Last year's program beneficiaries included 21 graduate students representing counseling, psychology, nursing practice and social work.