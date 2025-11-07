SNAP benefit delays force Missoula Food Bank to change operations as demand surges

MISSOULA— The Missoula Food Bank has shifted to a new distribution model as SNAP benefit delays following the government shutdown bring unprecedented numbers of families seeking food assistance.

"We're seeing lots of folks coming in saying that they did not receive their SNAP benefits, and so they're here to shop. Some folks are here for the very first time," said Missoula Food Bank executive director Amy Allison.

With more customers than ever before, the food bank has temporarily moved from allowing customers to select their own items to pre-packing boxes to ensure consistent service.

"So we shifted to a temporary box model that will really allow us to make sure that every single person who comes in receives the same consistency and care, and every single person that comes leaves with food," Allison said.

The SNAP benefit delays stem from the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Despite the challenges, volunteers remain optimistic about helping their community.

"My hope would be that the government reopens and that we reissue food stamps to take care of all these hungry people right now," said Sue Gravatt, a Missoula Food Bank volunteer.

For Gravatt, working at the food bank has become a way to stay connected with her community. She finds inspiration in the people she serves.

"I think the thing that stays with me every time is the really good people that come here to get food. People are kind and gracious and unselfish and willing to acknowledge that they're only taking what they need so that other people can have what they need. So it's the people that keeps me coming back to the food bank," Gravatt said.

As the holidays approach and food stamp delays continue, the food bank faces increased demand for donations.

"Our community has shown up in such a huge way to provide us with a lot of canned goods and shelf-stable items, but now what we really need is that fresh food," Allison said.

