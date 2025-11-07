Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, November 7, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

One man is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Polson Thursday morning. The Polson Police Department responded to a residence around 8:30 a.m. and located the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and while the incident is under investigation — the names of the suspects are not being released at this time. (Read the full story)

Human remains, that were recovered from the inside of an storage unit fire in Anaconda, have now been identified as Cameron Frey of Columbia falls — who had been the subject of an ongoing missing person investigation. Surveillance footage showed Frey in the area before the fire, while his remains were discovered two days after the fire at the Pinnacle Peak Storage facility. (Read the full story)

Two hunters shot, and possibly killed, two grizzly bears after the animals allegedly charged toward them while they were retrieving a harvested mule deer near Seeley Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks confirmed the incident was reported as self-defense, while the Pyramid Pass Trailhead now has warning signs posted. (Read the full story)