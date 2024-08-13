University of Montana breaks ground on first new residence hall in 30 years

MISSOULA — It's not every day a new residence hall gets built on a college campus.

A groundbreaking at the University of Montana (UM) on Aug. 13, 2024, marked the first time in 30 years a new dorm will be built.

In a speech, UM President Seth Bodnar acknowledged that finding housing in Missoula has been a challenge and that directly impacts collegegoers.

Additionally, after three consecutive years of increasing enrollment, UM shared they needed to create more space for students.

Once completed, the new 600-bed residence hall on the corner of Arthur and Beckwith will give students a new place not only to live, but to grow and connect.

"I feel like a lot of people feel very secluded. I know for the first year, I felt kind of secluded," shared Resident Assistant Hannah Brosnan.

"And just being able to be out in that open community you know maybe use the kitchen and strike a conversation and the next thing you know they're your best friend," Brosnan continued. "You just make connections that way and I think with more utilities in it as well can also spark conversations you never knew you were going to have."

The residence hall is tentatively set to open in the fall of 2027.