Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

University of Montana breaks ground on first new residence hall in 30 years

A groundbreaking at the UM marked the first time in 30 years a new dorm will be built
University of Montana New Dorm Groundbreaking
Emily Brown/MTN News
Resident assistants and University of Montana staff break ground on a new campus residence hall on August 13, 2024.
University of Montana New Dorm Groundbreaking
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — It's not every day a new residence hall gets built on a college campus.

A groundbreaking at the University of Montana (UM) on Aug. 13, 2024, marked the first time in 30 years a new dorm will be built.

In a speech, UM President Seth Bodnar acknowledged that finding housing in Missoula has been a challenge and that directly impacts collegegoers.

Additionally, after three consecutive years of increasing enrollment, UM shared they needed to create more space for students.

Once completed, the new 600-bed residence hall on the corner of Arthur and Beckwith will give students a new place not only to live, but to grow and connect.

"I feel like a lot of people feel very secluded. I know for the first year, I felt kind of secluded," shared Resident Assistant Hannah Brosnan.

"And just being able to be out in that open community you know maybe use the kitchen and strike a conversation and the next thing you know they're your best friend," Brosnan continued. "You just make connections that way and I think with more utilities in it as well can also spark conversations you never knew you were going to have."

The residence hall is tentatively set to open in the fall of 2027.

More local news from KPAX
BEAD Map Montana

Western Montana News

Program opens applications to increase Montana broadband internet access

Zach Volheim
Missoula City Council

Missoula County

City lowers ‘general penalty’ violations from misdemeanor to civic infraction

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Harris and Trump

Local News

Montana experts weigh in why lies gain traction with American voters

Charlie Klepps
2024 Northwest Montana Fair

Out and About

What to know about the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

MTN News
Dixon Melons

Montana AG Network

Sure sign of summer: Dixon Melons farm stand up and running

Emily Brown
Moderate Fire Danger

Missoula County

Missoula County fire danger level dropped to “moderate”

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader