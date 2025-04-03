University of Montana cuts ribbon on new cybersecurity lab

MISSOULA — The University of Montana (UM) is stepping into the forefront of the technology and business worlds.

UM officially opened a new cybersecurity lab on Thursday and the first class has already utilized the new space.

Over 40 students are already enrolled in the cybersecurity bachelor's program.

Funding for cyber-ops scholarships and equipment came from the state legislature and governor's office.

Through the cybersecurity program, students can be effective for employers in Montana and beyond.

The Gallagher College of Business wants its students to have lifelong careers at what they say is the intersection of people, process, and technology.

"It's not that AI is going to take away your job, it's that other people who know how to use AI are going to take away your job, and there's a lot of value that can be unlocked by being willing to lean into technology and lean into AI. Bringing the Bachelor's of Science and Cybersecurity degree is another example of how we're bringing that to the students and to the state," College of Business Dean Suzanne Tilleman told MTN.

With this program, one-third of the students in the College of Business are concentrating in STEM.

Through a partnership with Missoula College, the first batch of cybersecurity graduates will earn their degrees this spring.