University of Montana reports rise in student enrollment

MISSOULA — The University of Montana reports spring 2025 enrollment is up by 4.3%, continuing a recent growth trend.

“The trend is clear, more students are choosing the University of Montana than at any point in the past decade,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “With student enrollment, retention and graduation rates growing, it’s a great time to be a Griz.”

There are 10,793 students currently enrolled at UM. A full breakdown of the numbers can be found here.

The spring student enrollment increase comes on the heels of fall enrollment where UM saw its largest first-year class in nine years and experienced its largest year-over-year growth rate in 15 years.

UM reports development through dual enrollment helped drive spring semester growth with 1,127 high school students taking classes at Missoula College, bringing the number of dually enrolled students to the highest on record.

UM offers high school students up to two college courses at no cost, a news release notes.

“When a student pursues dual enrollment at UM while still in high school, they get a head start that helps them accelerate into college, lower the cost of their education and graduate on time,” Bodnar said.

Undergraduate enrollment rose 2.5%, graduate student enrollment went up by nearly 1% and Missoula College enrollment saw a 2.6% increase.

The University of Montana also welcomed 732 new students to campus this spring, a 10.2% increase over spring 2024.

Overall, nearly 70% of all students enrolled in UM are Montana residents, with 30% of students attending from out of the state.



Student veteran enrollment increased 11.7% over spring 2024.

Native American student enrollment increased 4.6% over spring 2024.

The number of first-generation college students at UM increased by 30.8% over spring 2024.

More than 900 students graduated from UM in December following the end of the fall 2024 semester.