WATCH: Missoula Animal Services fundraising campaign underway

MISSOULA — Missoula Animal Services has launched a public fundraising campaign to raise $1 million for a shelter expansion and remodel project.

The $3.5 million project is being funded through a combination of public funding, grants and donations.

The money will be used to expand and remodel to the current building.

Missoula Animal Services, which used to be Missoula Animal Control, houses more than 1,100 pets a year.

The shelter recently changed its name to better reflect all of the services it provides for people and animals.

Those services include adoptions, surrenders, reuniting lost pets and dog licensing.

Missoula Animal Services Manager Holli Hargrove joined Montana This Morning's Mark Martin to discuss the fundraising campaign.

Watch a video of the full interview below: