Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

WATCH: Missoula Animal Services fundraising campaign underway

The $3.5 million expansion and remodel project is being funded through a combination of public funding, grants and donations.
Missoula Animal Service Expansion
Missoula Animal Services
Missoula Animal Services has launched a public fundraising campaign to raise $1 million for a shelter expansion and remodel project.
Missoula Animal Service Expansion
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Missoula Animal Services has launched a public fundraising campaign to raise $1 million for a shelter expansion and remodel project.

The $3.5 million project is being funded through a combination of public funding, grants and donations.

The money will be used to expand and remodel to the current building.

Missoula Animal Services, which used to be Missoula Animal Control, houses more than 1,100 pets a year.

The shelter recently changed its name to better reflect all of the services it provides for people and animals.

Those services include adoptions, surrenders, reuniting lost pets and dog licensing.

Missoula Animal Services Manager Holli Hargrove joined Montana This Morning's Mark Martin to discuss the fundraising campaign.

Watch a video of the full interview below:

Missoula Animal Services fundraising campaign underway

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader