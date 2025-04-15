Wayfinding kiosks helping Missoulians, visitors connect with downtown history

MISSOULA — Missoula is an interesting city with quite a lot of history.

Now, knowing the past and where your feet are planted has never been easier thanks to new wayfinding kiosks.

"It's really cool to read one side and see what was happening there 100, 200 years ago and then look at the map and see where we are today," Downtown Missoula Partnership project director Amber Gagen said.

Ten new double or triple-sided signs will help you find your way while also sharing the history of the area.

“Cara’s Park actually initially started underwater. Then, when the river was rerouted, it was actually a junkyard for quite a while until the MDA put in a circus tent. I think two circus tents until they put up the permanent pavilion in 1990," Gagen explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Next time you're downtown Missoula, look for the letter I in a blue circle.

"The blue dots, that'll kind of like signal your way and there's one on most of the streets, so you're likely to find one," Gagen offered.

Over on Front and Ryman, signage includes some interesting notes about the old red light restricted district.

“So, there were brothels and saloons," Gagen said.

Plus, at the library, you can learn about The Gathering Place of Little Bull Trout.

“It really helps with that connection of place," Gagen noted.

Emily Brown/MTN News

The kiosks have maps to easily help you find your way.

“There's a little 'you are here' and then it points you to some of the biggest things that are going on downtown," Gagen said

The Downtown Missoula Partnership’s plan to bring residents a deeper relationship with the Garden City started in 2013.

“Each year we were putting one or two up. And when I started my job 18 months ago, I said, what if we just do the rest of them?" Gagen shared.

Twelve years later, the final product can now be used by anyone moving around downtown.

“It was a lot of permitting and a lot of working with other partners, but it was wonderful and it came together in the end to be what we see now," Gagen explained.

"This was funded through the Business Improvement District in the Missoula Downtown Foundation," Gagen added.

Next time you’re downtown, you might leave knowing something new.

"It's a free activity and you get to learn more about downtown, the history, our community, and just what makes Missoula such an awesome place," Gagen said.

Or, you may find yourself reflecting on a favorite Missoula memory.

"One of my other favorites is the parades downtown, so Celebrating in the Streets, and I love that because [a parade was] one of my first experiences here," Gagen shared.

The ten kiosks can be found:

Gathering at the Place of Little Bull Trout – Missoula Public Library

Celebrating Community and the Arts – Missoula Art Museum

Crossroads of Commerce – Central Park Garage

Arrival of the Automobile – Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC)

Missoula’s Restricted District – Front and Ryman St.

A Growing City – Broadway and Higgins Ave.

Missoula Mercantile – Front and Pattee St.

Travel to Missoula – North Higgins and Alder St.

Celebrating in the Streets – Spruce and Higgins

Welcome to Caras Park – Caras Park Pavilion