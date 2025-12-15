Wreaths Across America honors fallen veterans in Missoula ceremony

MISSOULA — The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony brought the national tradition to Missoula over the weekend, where volunteers gathered to honor fallen veterans by laying wreaths and saying their names aloud.

"One wreath, one name" serves as the guiding motto of Wreaths Across America, and many community members participated in the solemn ceremony at Western Montana Veteran Cemetery.

The sound of taps echoed across the cemetery as families and volunteers placed wreaths on headstones, creating a moving tribute to those who served.

Jean Griffes-Koepplin and Le Peterson were among those who laid wreaths on their loved ones' headstones during the nationwide December tradition.

"A very kind and loving, honest man of principle. I am his daughter, so I thought he was great," Griffes-Koepplin said.

"He was a great dad…husband," Peterson said.

"I just wish people value what these men did — and women. They fight for our freedom," Peterson said.

For families participating in the ceremony, each visit brings a renewed sense of remembrance and connection to their loved ones' service.

"It just always touched my heart," one participant said.

"It just tells the story in numbers….the things you do that are good matter, there's so much that's being done that matters," another said.

Vanessa Berry, location coordinator with Wreaths Across America, explained the organization's three-part mission.

"Remember those who [have] fallen, honor those who are serving and teach our children and those that follow us what it means to make those kinds of sacrifices that our service members have made," Berry said.

Berry and her husband, both Army veterans, have coordinated the Missoula event for five years to honor these sacrifices.

"Freedom is only a generation old and if we don't work to protect and educate our children and those that come behind us about what the costs are, we're to lose those freedoms over time," Berry said.

The organization believes that saying veterans' names out loud while placing wreaths keeps their memory alive.

"It's very important to say the names on the headstones, and remember the sacrifices those people made in service to their nation," Berry said.

Wreaths Across America is funded by donations and organizers hope to provide wreaths to more families in future ceremonies.

The dedicated volunteers work year-round to ensure the December tradition continues, making certain no veteran's grave goes unmarked during the holiday season.

"I feel the freedom they have all fought for," one ceremony participant said.

