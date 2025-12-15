Flathead County libraries host Art of Giving events for teens to spread holiday cheer

KALISPELL — Flathead County libraries have started the Art of Giving Events to help teens spread holiday cheer for seniors and their loved ones.

The Art of Giving event allows teens in grades 6 through 12 to make paper snowflakes for seniors, as well as holiday cards and hot cocoa in a jar.

Teen Services Librarian Jackie Carll says the event is a great way to teach teens to give back to their communities.

"It's a great way for our teens to not only do something fun, but a way for them to give back to the community and to learn the art and the joy of giving," Carll said. "I think that's very important."

While the events in Columbia Falls and Kalispell have concluded, there is one last opportunity in Bigfork on Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.