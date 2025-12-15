Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead County libraries host Art of Giving events for teens to spread holiday cheer

The Art of Giving event allows teens in grades 6 through 12 to make paper snowflakes for seniors, as well as holiday cards and hot cocoa in a jar.
Flathead County libraries are hosting Art of Giving events where teens create holiday crafts for seniors and loved ones.
Flathead County libraries host Art of Giving events for teens to spread holiday cheer
Art of Giving Events
Posted

KALISPELL — Flathead County libraries have started the Art of Giving Events to help teens spread holiday cheer for seniors and their loved ones.

The Art of Giving event allows teens in grades 6 through 12 to make paper snowflakes for seniors, as well as holiday cards and hot cocoa in a jar.

Teen Services Librarian Jackie Carll says the event is a great way to teach teens to give back to their communities.

"It's a great way for our teens to not only do something fun, but a way for them to give back to the community and to learn the art and the joy of giving," Carll said. "I think that's very important."

While the events in Columbia Falls and Kalispell have concluded, there is one last opportunity in Bigfork on Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader