Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, December 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

More than 500 people attended town halls in Libby and Troy over the weekend as Lincoln County officials confirmed utilities and Lake Creek Dam remain undamaged after the historic flooding. Officials are also conducting a controlled release of water from the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam near Libby to reduce pressure on the structure. (Read the full story)

A snowmobiler survived an avalanche near Cooke City last Thursday after being buried under two to three feet of snow for nearly 15 minutes before six other riders rescued him. Experts said survival chances drop rapidly after 10 to 15 minutes of burial, making proper avalanche safety equipment and training critical for recreationists. (Read the full story)

Susan White, and Army veteran and owner of Montana Sassy Sewing Company, has been sewing doll clothes at her Hamilton shop since learning the skill at the age of 12. This Christmas, she's creating over 90 tiny outfits for children in Texas, Alaska and Appalachia affected by natural disasters. (Read the full story)